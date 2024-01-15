January 16, 2024 will be the D-Day of Bologna city traffic. In fact, tomorrow the fines and controls for the new speed limits of 30 km/h will begin on almost all the streets of the city, a revolution for mobility that many have defined as an inconvenience (with a collection of signatures loudly calling for a referendum to cancel everything) and many who will still have to familiarize themselves with the new speed limits. Palazzo d'Accursio's objective is to accompany the transition gradually, without transforming this transition into a fine-day.

Using Telelaser

This was confirmed by the councilor for New Mobility, Valentina Orioli, who specified that the installation of speed cameras is not envisaged but rather the use of Telelasers of the TruCam or TruSpeed ​​type. The checks will be carried out by six patrols who will work in shifts both in Zone 30 and in the rest of the city where the speed limits set by the code remain in force. As specified by the portal dedicated to Bologna Città 30, 30 km/h “they affect all the most densely populated city streets, where there is a strong mix of road users (cars, motorbikes, people on foot and on bicycles), and different functions coexist in addition to vehicular traffic (intense presence of homes, schools , hospitals, clinics, nursing and health homes, neighborhood markets and shops, neighborhood homes, parks and gardens, sports facilities, etc.).”

Where the new 30 km/h limits come into force

On the rest of the city roads, the 50 km/h limit will remain in force, in particular on arteries that have specific characteristics such as the high number of lanes or the presence of the central traffic island but also particular functions (mostly transit only of motor vehicles) or separate infrastructure for the most vulnerable users. For example, on the avenues of the ring road (excluding the stretch in front of Bologna Central Station) the speed limit of 50 km/h will remain in force. The Municipality of Bologna then specifies that “in the parts outside the city 30, all the roads remain at 50 km/h or at the other speeds already in force, such as the ring road and the equipped axis.”

As regards sanctions, to help motorists, mobile Infovelox will be used, LED panels that will indicate the speed of travel with a green light if below 30 km/h or red if above, placed near the control posts. The fines will have a tolerance of 6 km/h and will start from 29.40 euros with payment within 5 days for those driving at a speed between 36 and 45 km/h up to 845 euros for those exceeding 95 km/h. It has also been implemented on the portal dedicated to Bologna Città 30 an interactive map indicating 30 km/h and 50 km/h roads.