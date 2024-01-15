Farwest: previews and guests today Salvo Sottile program on Rai 3

Farwest is Salvo Sottile's new program broadcast in prime time on Rai 3 every Monday. A journey through the far west of Italy, the borderlands where the rules have broken down and it is always the weakest who pay. Let's see together the previews, the stories, the investigations, the services and the guests of today's episode, January 15, 2024.

Previews

One of the facilities that has caused the most discussion, the bobsleigh track for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Who really wants that track? What will it be used for? Salvo Sottile's program reconstructed the whole story, also thanks to an exclusive letter from the International Olympic Committee.

In the same episode, the background of the most sensational escape of recent years will be revealed, that of Artem Uss, son of a Russian oligarch, an international wanted man on whom the United States has placed a bounty of 7 million dollars. An international spy story that starts from Italy and leads, through Serbia, to the darkest meanders of Putin's entourage.

Salvo Sottile's new program is a journey through the far west of Italy, the borderlands where the rules have broken down and it is always the weakest who pay. Investigations, stories, insights, interviews will accompany Salvo Sottile's story through a continuous interaction between connections, reports and live testimonies in the studio. Sottile, together with his team of young correspondents, will give voice to the discomfort, impotence and indignation of those who suffer bullying and injustice, trying to shed light on reality and indicating possible solutions.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Farwest live on TV and streaming? Salvo Sottile's program is broadcast every Monday on Rai 3 in prime time. Also in streaming and on demand on RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.