ISurvivor of the Munich air tragedy in 1958 that killed eight of his Manchester United teammates and led to the temporary extinction of the legendary club, the world of football is mourning the death of Bobby Charlton, considered one of the best players of all time, eternal myth at Old Trafford. The great legend of English football died this Saturday, ten days after turning 86, after being hailed as one of the greatest in history, world champion with his team and Ballon d’Or in 1966 and European champion with the ‘devils’. Reds’ in 1968.

Thirteen years after being diagnosed with dementia, Bobby Charlton died this Saturday surrounded by his family, when almost 70 years ago he emerged unscathed from the plane crash that massacred Manchester United in Germany and in which 23 people died. «My career is miraculous because when the Munich accident occurred I was thrown out of the plane. Little happened to me. A small bruise, a few scratches and that was it. “When you see all the kids who died there… that’s being lucky,” Bobby Charlton acknowledged in reference to that tragedy that devastated a brilliant generation.