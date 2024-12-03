The Big WIRED Interview has long been the definitive source for in-depth conversations with executives, scientists, political leaders and creators shaping a rapidly transforming future. For the first time, we brought that dynamic to the stage. And you won’t want to miss it.

Follow the live broadcast from San Francisco for a full day of in-depth interviews with an extraordinary guest list. We will listen to Jensen HuangCEO of Nvidia, Mira Muratiformer CTO of OpenAI; Jay GraberCEO of Bluesky, Meredith Whittakerpresident of the Signal Foundation, and other personalities from around the world techentertainment, science and much more.

What is it?

The Great Interview is a one-day in-person event at The Midway in San Francisco, USA. It will feature a series of in-depth and enlightening conversations with some of the most important figures on the current scene; each of them directed by a WIRED journalist. Each talk will feature a variety of hands-on experiences and cutting-edge demonstrations.

Alfonso Cuarón talks to us about Disclaimer, television and streaming Gravity, Children of Menthe best movie of harry potter…and now a seven-episode miniseries. Alfonso Cuarón already conquered science fiction and fantasy. Now, with Disclaimerit goes on television.

How can I follow the event?

The live broadcast will begin at 12:00 CST Mexico timewith a welcome from Katie Drummond, global director of WIRED. The original interviews and sessions will be in English, but there is the option of adding subtitles for better understanding of the content.

These are the schedules:

12:05 p.m.

The Fight Against Surveillance Capitalism (The fight against surveillance capitalism)

Guest: Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation.

12:50 p.m.

Designing the Future (Designing the future)

Guest: Dylan Field, co-founder and CEO of Figma.

1:45 p.m.

An Olympic break battle with Phil Wizard (An Olympic Battle of breaking with Phil Wizard)

Guest: Phil Wizard, Olympic dancer breaking.

2:20 p.m.

When Tech and Entertainment Collide (When technology and entertainment come together)

Guest: Zack Snyder, director, screenwriter, producer, director of photography.

16:00 p.m.

Building Responsible Tech (Building responsible technology)

Guest: Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and co-founder of Cost Plus Drugs

16:45 p.m.

Social Media Reboot (Social Media Reset)

Guest: Jay Graber, CEO of Bluesky

17:35 pm

New Beginnings (A new beginning)

Guest: Mira Murati, technologist

18:00 pm

NVIDIA’s Global Takeover (The global acquisition of NVIDIA)

Guest: Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia

18:25 p.m.

The Evolution of Airbnb (The evolution of Airbnb)

Guest: Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb

Follow the live event here:

Article originally published in WIRED. Adapted by Alondra Flores.