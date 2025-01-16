



The start of the second round of the championship is approaching and the Sevilla FC prepares the away match against Girona scheduled for next Saturday (2:00 p.m.). In this Thursday’s session, the Sevilla coach, García Pimienta, counted on all the players except for Nianzou and Boat.

The center-back is recovering from the muscle injury suffered at the end of November, while the full-back is awaiting his immediate future with just over two weeks left until the closing of the winter transfer market.

Meanwhile, Ejuke continues to add training sessions with the group after recovering from the injury suffered in October and is getting closer to returning to competition.

A new training session is planned for this Friday and also the trip to Girona to face the match corresponding to matchday 20 on Saturday in Montilivi.