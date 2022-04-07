(Reuters) – Barcelona were pressured by Eintracht Frankfurt but took a first step in their bid to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday when a second-half goal from Ferran Torres secured a 1-1 away draw. home in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Torres equalized after Ansgar Knauff’s opening goal in a lively clash at the Waldstadion, in which the hosts ended up with 10 men due to the dismissal of Brazilian Tuta, 12 minutes from time for a second yellow card.

Eintracht dominated the action from the start and was rewarded in the 3rd minute of the second half with a kick by Knauff from outside the area.

Oliver Glasner’s team took the equalizer in the 21st minute after Torres beat goalkeeper Trapp with a low shot after a close with Frenkie De Jong, who had just come on.

In the other matches, West Ham United drew 1-1 at home against Olympique Lyon, despite Aaron Creswell being sent off near half-time.

Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring in the 7th minute of the second half after an error by Jerome Boateng, but Tanguy Ndombélé equalized for the visitors in the 21st minute.

Rangers lost 1-0 to Braga, with the Portuguese being rewarded for dominance five minutes before half-time when Abel Ruiz scored with a powerful shot.

Atalanta and RB Leipzig drew 1-1 at Red Bull Arena. Luis Muriel put the visitors ahead in the 17th minute with a beautiful shot.

Leipzig, who missed a penalty with André Silva, equalized in the 14th minute when Davide Zappacosta deflected a cross by Angelino into the net.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot)

