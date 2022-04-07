The edition of the tournament is special, since it has the presence of Tiger Woods, who has won 15 ‘majors’ and thirteen months ago had suffered a serious accident that almost took his life.
Here we will show you the six favorites to win this important golf tournament.
AFP / Instagram @viktor_hovland
Jon Rahm
The Spanish golfer, 27, looking for another big victory since the US Open, which he won in June 2021. Rahm is the only one who has achieved four ‘top 10’ in the previous championships.
In this tournament it has been seen that his short game has improved compared to the other seasons.
scottie scheffler
The American, 25, He is the current world number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
So far in 2022 he already has three victories in the Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer and the World Match Play.
In this golf tournament he has participated twice and has been in the eighteenth position.
AFP / Instagram @viktor_hovland
Colin Morikawa
Born in Los Angeles California, Collin Morikawa, 25 years old, He has five wins on the PGA Tour. When he began his career on the PGA Tour he made 22 consecutive cuts. and narrowly surpasses Tiger Woods’ 25-cut streak.
Victor Hovland
The 24-year-old Norwegian golfer he was the best amateur in 2019 and in this tournament he has become one of the favorites to win. The Masters stats give him the highest probability that he will hit 69 in this first round.
Instagram @viktor_hovland
cameron smith
The Australian, 28, he has won five times on the PGA Tour and was the runner-up in the 2020 Masters Tournament. In March he gave up playing the World Match Play, because he wanted to visit his family in Australia, since he had not seen them since the pandemic.
Instagram @cameronsmithgolf
Dustin Johnson
The American golfer, 37 years old, He has won two major championships: the 2016 USO Open and the 2020 Masters at Augusta. Additionally, he has six World Golf Championship wins and is the first player to win four World Golf Championship events.
Remember that you can watch the Augusta Masters on the channels ESPN and Star+.
AFP / Instagram @viktor_hovland
