A trail of defeats in their wake, the Heurtel case resonating and the late withdrawal of Jan Vesely due to knee problems. Barça’s outlook on its visit to Paris was not at all rosy, which also had the endorsement of the revelation team of the season. Against all odds, against the elements, the Peñarroya team knew how to drown all their fears and add one of those victories that can mean much more than a simple result, even a change of trend in the season.

Despite the defeats, the locker room has remained united and has almost always known how to compete. He also did it in the capital of Europe, putting aside all his problems and, this time, calming his nerves in the end and avoiding throwing away another good night of basketball.

Barça dominated the scoreboard practically throughout the duel, reaching a maximum of 42-56. By then, all the soldiers of Peñarroya were fulfilling their mission but, especially, Willy Hernangómez. The center from Madrid confirmed his upward trend in recent weeks and recorded his best performance of the course, with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and with the majority of figures added in important moments. He also received several assists from another who also seems to be turning the tables like Satoransky.

So despite the regrets, Barça still has something to hold onto to cling to optimism. La Penya will put it to the test this Sunday.

Technical sheet

79 – Paris Basketball (19+17+19+24): Shorts (20), Ward (13), Hayes (6), Jantunen (2), Ouattara (3) -starting five-, Malcolm (8), Hifi ( 14), Cavaliere (-), Sy (3), Herrera (-), Kratzer (-) and Lo (18)

90 – Barça (25+15+25+25): Satoransky (12), Punter (12), Abrines (6), Parker (11), Fall (4) -starting five-, Parra (6), Brizuela (3 ), Metu (13), Hernangómez (23), Núñez (4) and Anderson (2).

Referees: Sreten Radovic (Croatia), Uros Nikolic (Serbia) and Beniamino Attard (Italy). They called out an unsportsmanlike foul against the visitor Darío Brizuela (min.34).

Incidents: matchday 19 of the Euroleague played at the Accor Arena in Paris (France) before 16,203 spectators.