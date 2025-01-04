BarbastroAragonese team from the Second Federation, and Barcelona They face each other this Saturday in the Municipal Sports Field of the Huesca town in the round of 32 match of King’s Cup. A duel that they already starred in last season and that they repeat again in this one.

The set of Hansi Flick is going through a complicated situation, both institutionally with the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victoras well as sportingly, having lost the last two league games at home. The Blaugranas did not end the year in the best possible way, but they have the opportunity to start this year on the right foot, against a rival who on paper should be more than affordable.

Even though he Barbastro has gone four games without losing, the team is in the relegation places of the Second Federation. In the previous round of King’s Cupthe Huesca team eliminated the other great club in Barcelona, ​​the Spanish.

Barbastro Schedule – Barcelona

This Saturday’s match between Barbastro – Barcelonaa match that is played in the Barbastro Municipal Sports Field and corresponding to the round of 32 of the finals of King’s Cupis scheduled for 19:00 hours.









Where to watch Barbastro on television and online – Barcelona

The clash between Barbastro – Barcelona can be seen live on television through the channel’s retransmission Movistar + Copa del Rey. Fans will also be able to follow minute by minute of the round of 32 match. King’s Cup through the website of ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting