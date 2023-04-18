A couple of days ago, the former mayor of the PP of Murcia, José Ballesta, told LA VERDAD that he was going to keep the hard core of his team in the next electoral list of Murcia for the municipal and regional elections of 28-M, and that those who were not in it would be “by their own decision.” This is the case of the current councilors Eduardo Martínez-Oliva and Felipe Coello, who are moving away from the front line of municipal politics and for whom there are already substitutes: the current general director of Citizen Security and Emergencies, Fulgencio Perona, and the general coordinator of the Popular municipal group, José Francisco Muñoz Moreno.

Perona, a native of Torreagüera (district that he presided over for 16 years), was part of Ballesta’s candidacy for the 2019 elections in 14th place, remaining three away from achieving the councilor’s act. He is currently also Deputy Secretary of Decentralization of the regional PP.

Muñoz, born in the Murcian district of Alquerías, is a person of the highest confidence of the former Popular mayor and the one who has designed the 12 strategic projects of the party for Murcia for the next four years, and which were presented, month by month, during last year. He also occupies, in the Executive of the regional PP, the secretariat of the Districts of Murcia.

José Francisco Muñoz Moreno, together with Feijóo.



Regarding the rest of the councilors who held a portfolio in the Murcian municipal government until PSOE and Cs won the motion of no confidence in 2021, Ballesta continues to count on them, according to party sources. Among them, the municipal spokesperson and regional coordinator of the PP, Rebeca Pérez, despite the fact that she had sounded in the popular gossip as a possible candidate on the list for the Regional Assembly.

Ballesta has the rest of the week to close his complete candidacy, since the electoral list has to be registered as the deadline, next Friday, April 21. The following day, Saturday, the party leader, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, will go to Murcia to present the candidates of the 45 municipalities of the Region of Murcia.