Today the franchise dragonball It is one of the largest in the world, and that is because its products do not stop coming out, this in the form of anime, manga, video games, figures and much more. For this reason, the fandom of the series is only increasing, and it is precisely these people who always make different tributes to the work.

Tributes are made of all kinds, including creating fanarts with moments that may not exist in the series, but which gives users scenarios that they might not be able to see officially. There is also the world of cosplay, where mostly female models dress up iconic characters to show their fandom.

This is precisely what the cosplayer has done Karen G Waifuwho decided to take the classic look of Milk and give it new life through a suit that the most fanatics will surely like. Specifically, it is reminiscent of the arc of the last martial arts tournament in the original work, the part in which Goku remember that he is just engaged to her.

Here the photos:

It is worth mentioning that the images shown are just a first look at the complete set that the cosplayer has at her disposal, since in order to unlock it, followers must support her work through Patreon. Therefore, whoever is interested in observing all the photographs can access their page and, incidentally, support more future projects.

Remember that dragonball is available for streaming.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, the world of cosplay is getting bigger, since there are people who already see this hobby as a lifestyle. So it’s important to support those who take the time to make the costumes.