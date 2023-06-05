Andres Hurtado He is a character from the public show business with more than 30 years of uninterrupted career on television. Since the beginning of it in “Laughter and Sauce” and his continuity presenting “Sábado con Andrés”, the driver has demonstrated his versatility in the professional sphere. In his personal life, the existence of his two daughters is well known to the public, Josetty and Genesis, who now work as influencers on social networks. However, few know of the marriage that Hurtado had with the mother of his heirs.

Andrés Hurtado has two daughters: Josetty (left) and Gennesis (right). Photo: screenshot/”Because today is Saturday with Andrés”.

Who is the mother of Andrés Hurtado’s daughters?

Andrés Hurtado was married since 1987, but later decided to divorce. he engaged with Marilu Montiel. They both knew each other from a very young age, before Hurtado came to “Risas y salsa”. Andrés’ ex-wife was born in June 1961 and her real name is María Luisa Huayta Machado, who lived for many years in the La Victoria district.

Andrés and Marilú maintained a marriage of many years. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

Was Marilú Montiel a public figure?

Despite the fact that today the name of Marilú Montiel is not known in the Peruvian show business, the ex-wife of Andrés Hurtado was a woman linked to television. At the beginning of her artistic career, she worked as a showgirl and dancer. In addition, she was present in the cast of Jorge Benavides as a comic actress.

How was the love between Andrés Hurtado and Marilú Montiel born?

Andrés and Marilú met at the café theater hot cat, before they’re on the small screen. In this place, both worked with small roles as actors, which ended in the beginning of a relationship and later marriage.

What is Andrés Hurtado’s wife currently doing?

Marilú Montiel remains far from the spotlight today. As of today, she resides in the United States with her daughters, Josetty and Gennesis Hurtado. Through her Instagram account, she can view the variety of photos she shares with them and her luxurious life in the North American country. In addition, she also shares photographs of her with various show business artists on her networks.