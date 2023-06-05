Election day in the State of Mexico has begun and so far this day citizen participation, at least the special polling stations, has been relevant.

Such is the case of one of the three special boxes that were placed in the state capital, in which Hundreds of people hope to be able to exercise their vote and not miss the opportunity to have your opinion taken into account.

As you know, the special polling places are so that people in transit can vote if they are far from their electoral section. In Toluca, three of these special polling stations were installed, one of them in Plaza Patio Tolucacorresponding to section 5308 of District 2.

Here the interest in foreign people to exercise their suffrage is very noticeablebecause the queue is considerable, despite the fact that for each of the special booths they only have a thousand ballots.

However, despite this limitation, the heat and the waiting, the Mexicans expressed that the most important thing is that their vote be taken into account.

in line, Sheila Mendoza, 27 years old, originally from the municipality of San Lorenzo, told DEBATE that she came to this special polling place, because it is important that citizens vote for whoever they wantthat their decision is established in the electoral ballots.

He commented that he now lives in Toluca, State of Mexico, but due to lack of time, he has not notified the change of address.

Another citizen who did not give her name, but said she was originally from the municipality of Tejupilco, mentioned that exercising their vote is important because citizens must participate in state decision-making. “It motivates me to be a citizen and to make use of my right,” she commented.

On the other hand, Sergio Varas, 58 years old, originally from the municipality of Acambay, was also in line, and because he was visiting the state capital, he had to go to this special booth; He indicated that his motivation for voting for him is to assert his vote and the preference that he has for a certain candidate.

Regarding the fact that this will be the first time that the State of Mexico will have a female governor, she opined that they had already taken time, since women have all the capacity, in addition to being good administrators of economic resources, as millions of women demonstrate in their homes. .

Mr. Alejandro Merlos, originally from San José del Rincón, told DEBATE that he went to the polls because voting is a right and a duty. Regarding the fact that a woman will be the one to govern the State of Mexico, he pointed out that it is something positive, in addition to the fact that women have the right to do so.

The nominal list of the State of Mexico amounts to 12,676,625 voters, of which 52 percent are women and 47 percent are men. In the State of Mexico, 20,433 polling stations were installed, 62 of which are special.