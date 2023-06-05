Traffic | Train traffic has returned to normal between Jämsa and Jyväskylä

The reason for the suspension of train traffic was damage to the electric track.

Train service was interrupted on Sunday between Jämsä and Jyväskylä, reported Fintraffic. The reason was the electric line damage observed between Jämsä and Jämsänkoski.

At around 12:30 on Sunday evening, Fintraffic announced that the disruption was over and that train traffic would continue as normal.

Fintraffic announced early in the evening that the repair of the electric line had started. The repair was estimated to last until nine o’clock, but the repair took longer.

Passenger trains were replaced by buses between Jämsä and Jyväskylä.