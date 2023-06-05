After the defeat in the Europa League, the Curva Sud wanted to pay homage to the team with songs and banners before the match against Spezia

Four days after the defeat in Budapest, Roma receives the homage of its people at the Olimpico. Before and during the match against Spezia, played in front of 62,000 spectators, Mourinho’s team gathered the embrace of the Foro Italico stadium despite the enormous disappointment caused by the Europa League final lost on penalties against Sevilla. In fact, beyond the result, the men of the Special One they remain the protagonists of a ride that will remain forever imprinted in the hearts and minds of the fans, as demonstrated by the many messages of love that appeared in the stands of the stadium. “The rigor was missing, not the value, thanks guys” reads one of the banners that appeared in the Tevere grandstand accompanied by a long dedication to the team: “There is no defeat that can scratch our faith, come on, our Rome!”. See also Rhythmic gymnastics, anorexic athletes. Jury Chechi: "Now let's clean up"

south bend — As always, there was no lack of support from the hottest part of the Roma fans. Before the kick-off in the Curva Sud, a banner was displayed enclosing the thoughts of the Giallorossi supporters: “143 minutes of battle… you have honored Rome and our shirt… thanks for everything guys”. A decidedly less affectionate dedication for Anthony Taylor, the referee of the Puskas Arena match, guilty of heavily influencing the EL final: “Taylor fu**ing shame!”. Many tributes also in memory of Antonio De Falchi, a Giallorossi fan who died on 4 June 1989.

mourinho — The one who, on the other hand, despite not being present in the stands, received the ovation and unconditional support of the Olimpico is José Mourinho. The Special One — he is serving a one-match disqualification — he was acclaimed when the line-ups were announced, as well as receiving the dedication from the Curva Sud: “Mou Roma is with you!” accompanied by a long chorus for Portuguese. A declaration of love for the coach but also a clear message to the club: the Setubal leader doesn’t touch himself. See also Mourinho furious with Banti: "We want explanations. Now where is he? So it's too much ..."

