Bad Bunny He released his long-awaited new album this Sunday I should have taken more photoswhich includes tributes to his Puerto Rico native and criticism of the problems facing the island.

The launch of his sixth studio album, made up of 17 songs, takes place on the eve of Three Kings’ Day, since, as the singer announced, it is a gift for his fans.

“We are the Three Wise Men and we come from Puerto Rico to tell you that we arrived early. Let’s see what we have for the little children,” he said in a video posted on his Instagram account. Dressed as one of the Three Wise Men, the singer takes his new album out of a package and adds: “The Kings have arrived“.

I should have taken more photos has the collaborations by Rainao on the subject new perfumeby Chuwi in Weltiteby Dei V and Omar Courtz in Velda and Pleneros de la Cresta in Coffee with rum. Other songs of the disc are Newyol, I’m going to take you to PR, unforgettable dance, The club, coconut spout and What happened to Hawaii.

In the latter, Bad Bunny talks about the Puerto Rican migration to the United States and problems such as gentrification, asking that they not do the same with Puerto Rico as with Hawaii.

Hawaii is the only island and extracontinental state of the United States and the last to be admitted in 1959. Puerto Ricans are divided between those who want annexation to the US and those who support independence. The album also includes typical musical genres from Puerto Rico like salsa, in the song unforgettable danceand the full, in Coffee with rum.

Bad Bunny, winner of several Grammy awards and Latin Grammys, in 2024 he was the most listened to Latin artist in the world on Spotify. His latest albums, A Summer Without You and Nobody Knows What’s Going to Happen Tomorrowbroke reproduction records.

Furthermore, the singer premiered last Friday as director and screenwriter of a moving short film about the changes that Puerto Rico has experienced, which accompanies I should have taken more photos.

In the video, the veteran Puerto Rican filmmaker and actor Jacob Morales He meets Americans who live or visit the island and goes to a bakery that has been modernized and where they speak to him in English, among other situations.

Bad Bunny has shown himself in previous songs very critical of the situation on the islandhighlighting issues like gentrification and blackouts.