by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz confident towards Austria

The Red Bull Ring has never brought much luck to Carlos Sainznever better than fifth in Austria, and the only time he had a podium within reach he had to retire due to a broken power unit. The Spaniard believes, however, that this is a circuit that suits Ferrari much better than Montmeló: doing well here would mean reinjecting confidence into the environment after the last two disappointing races.

Sainz’s words

“At Montmeló it wasn’t our best weekend, but this was the track where we struggled the most last year too: the hope is that it is only a negative path for us and that there are other tracks where we will be more competitive“, the Spaniard admitted to the media. “It’s the nature of the track, which has several high-speed corners, it seems like we’re always in difficulty in these cases. We were also like this in China and Suzuka“.

“I remember that Austria wasn’t a problem due to the characteristics of the track, therefore I think we will be more competitive thanks to the type of corners“.

Four podiums since 2019

The Red Bull Ring has historically smiled on Ferrari, which won here in 2022 and has reached the podium four times in the last five years. Results, however, achieved only by Charles Leclerc. Sainz, at least in his last year as a Ferrari driver, wants to reverse the trend.