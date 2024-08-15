The fourth weekend of the summer exodus is marked by departures for the long August bank holidayWe are preparing to experience the fourth and last weekend of July, characterised by a significant flow of traffic on the main Italian roads and motorways: according to the forecasts of Viabilità Italia, the traffic will constantly increase starting from the afternoon of Wednesday 14 August and throughout today, Thursday 15 August, the day of Ferragosto.

Traffic during the August bank holiday

The movements will mainly concern the vacationers who stayed in the big citieswho will take a few days of relaxation to celebrate August 15th in closer locations. However, there will also be the last tourists who will leave for more distant destinations. While starting from the weekend of August 17-18, the first returns to large urban centres.

Red dot

The main arteries affected by southbound traffic will be the Adriatic, Tyrrhenian and Ionian ridges, in addition to the border crossings towards France, Slovenia and Croatia. In the north, however, traffic will be heavy on the RA13 and RA14 motorway links in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, on the SS36 “del Lago di Como e dello Spluga” in Lombardy, on the SS45 “di Val Trebbia” in Liguria, on the SS26 “della Valle D’Aosta” and on the SS309 “Romea” between Emilia-Romagna and Veneto, as well as on the SS 51 “di Alemagna” in Veneto.

The forecast for the weekend

Viabilità Italia has therefore announced a red dot starting from yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 14 August, and for the whole day today, Thursday 15 August, in conjunction with departures for holiday destinations. While for the weekend of 17-18 August a red dot is expected heavy traffic in the opposite directiontowards large urban centers, due to the return journeys. It will therefore be essential to carefully plan your travels, paying maximum attention to the signs and indications provided by the relevant authorities, in order to deal with this important situation as easily as possible. summer exodus.