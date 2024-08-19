The first time it was pulled out of the magic hat of the house in Ingolstadt it was 2013. Then of the Concept R10 Scorpion almost nothing was heard of it. Now, however, in these sultry days that herald the end of summer, here it is back in the limelight on the occasion ofin the exhibition entitled “After Windshnittig comes Form volndet” that the Audi Museum has dedicated to the aerodynamic evolution of its road models.

All the know-how of Audi acquired on the track

In essence, it is a hypothesis of a high-performance road hypercar that Audi Sport had started working on when Wolfgang Dürheimer was head of the Research and Development department. A model to be placed above the R8 and which was supposed to bring with it the know-how that Audi had acquired on the track, in terms of engines and aerodynamics.

Inspired by the R18 E-Tron Le Mans

Indeed, the references to the R18 E-Tron Le Mans are evident, such as the rear wing, the aerodynamic front openings and a series of carbon elements to optimize downforce. At the time of its presentation, it was said that the car would be equipped with a 3.7-liter twin-turbo V6 capable of developing 600 hp combined with a 100 hp electric motor, to obtain a total power of 700 hp. We’ll see: it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that it was brought out again after years of absolute silence.