The opponent and former president of the Venezuelan Parliament Julio Borges rejected on Monday the arrest warrant issued against him by the country’s Prosecutor’s Office, which accuses him of treason, conspiracy and association for his alleged participation in an attempted military uprising in April 2019.

Through his Twitter account, the anti-Chavista, who has lived in Bogotá since 2018 as a refugee, expressed that it is a “new act of persecution by the dictatorship”, in reference to the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

“This new onslaught does not intimidate us. We will continue fighting until the Maduro dictatorship is out of power and Venezuelans can live in freedom.

We are sure (of) that this dictatorship will come to an end and the Venezuelan people will be dignified,” said Borges, who assured that this measure “is the product of recent statements that are false and irresponsible.”

The attorney general, Tarek William Saab, reported on Monday the arrest warrant, issued after “a video released on January 13 in which the fugitive Leopoldo López points out that Julio Borges had a direct and essential participation in the events of April 30, 2019”.

Here is the new arrest warrant issued by the dictatorship against me. @TarekWiliamSaabfollowing orders from Maduro, has opened at least 7 files against us accusing us of military conspiracies, assassination attempts, sanctions and even food shortages. pic.twitter.com/NbtQ1qMkUs – Julio Borges (@JulioBorges) January 17, 2023

That day, the opponent Juan Guaidó commanded, together with López -until then under house arrest and now residing in Madrid- an attempted rebellion from outside the La Carlota air base, in eastern Caracas, together with some 40 soldiers of different rank.

The attempt lasted barely half a day, after threats by opponents, both from the Voluntad Popular (VP) party, failed to unite more soldiers to their cause. Saab pointed out that Borges already has two other previous arrest warrants for his “direct participation in the theft of the republic’s gold deposited in England” and for planning and financing the assassination attempt against President Nicolás Maduro in August 2018. .

EFE