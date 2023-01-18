Snooker | Snooker’s match-fixing scandal swells: three players are suspected of luring other players into cheating

Three snooker professionals are also suspected of complicating match-fixing investigations.

Snooker the match-fixing suspicions against Chinese professional players have been clarified.

The umbrella association of professional players (WPBSA) announced on Wednesday that three players are suspected of having attracted other players in addition to match-fixing and that they have also tried to complicate the match-fixing investigation.

The biggest accusations are directed at Liang Wenboonwhich at best has been ranked 11th on the ranking list. Wenbo is suspected of committing match-fixing, luring other players to match-fixing, hindering investigations and refusing to cooperate with the WPBSA.

Li Hang’s and Lu Ning’s are suspected of having committed the same acts as Liang, but are not accused of being uncooperative.

The most famous player among the accused is Yan Bingtao, whose highest ranking has been tenth and who won the amateur WC gold in 2014 at the age of 14. Yani is suspected of match-fixing and betting on snooker matches.

Other match-fixing suspects are Zhao Xintong, Zhang Jiankang, Chen Zifan, Chang Bingyu, Zhao Jianbo and Bai Langning.

All players suspected of match-fixing have been banned from tournaments for the time being.

