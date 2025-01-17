The 5-2 has the temptation to cover up any other analysis of the match other than that Madrid gave Celta a hand and will be in Monday’s draw, but the reality is that the match was a low pass. Until 2-1, Mbappé had saved it with a great goal and another that he invented, but the first stone was laid by the referee duo. Lunin’s penalty against Swedberg Not even ‘Toñín el Torero’ can deny it: «The decision has been decisive because then it was 1-0, but we respect the referee. I’ve been in Primera for less than a year and I have to train because in Primera RFEF there was no VAR and I don’t quite understand it. They know more than I do about why it is a penalty or not, and why it is reviewed or not. We have to abide by it,” said Claudio Giráldez.

The Celta coach did not want any more controversy. With the crack last weekend, after the arbitration suffered in Vallecas, he had enough. In fact, he once again apologized to Cuadra Fernández, as he already did in the previous one. He preferred to talk about the game and the pride he felt in how his team had competed. The same as Ancelotti, who did not fully enter the action either: «I have not seen the play. “I don’t know what to say,” he said when he was first questioned about the possible penalty. Asked by this newspaper if the VAR should have at least notified the referee, the Italian was somewhat more explicit, but did not get too involved: “It’s a difficult question. The VAR has spoken with the referee and they have made this decision. I really haven’t seen the play once, we didn’t have the tablet today. I don’t know if the decision is correct or not, but they had to make one and that is what it was.

The protagonist of the night, Endrickdedicated his two goals to Rudiger. The Brazilian acknowledged after the match that the German pressures him in training: “These two goals are for Rudiger. He knows what he does with me every day. He never has a compliment and this for me is good. He liked me. Tell me what I have to do: run, fight, score… Yesterday in training he gave me a tough game and I thought at home that he had been a great person. Therefore, these two goals are for him.

He was also grateful to Ancelottidespite not having hardly any minutes and not having much direct contact: «I don’t talk much with the coach, but the first time I came to Madrid I did. He told me that the most important thing for me was to work. He knows that I am doing it every day and that I am going to continue doing it.