Regarding Mbappé, who had to retire injured in the match against Atalanta (2-3), the Italian coach downplayed the discomfort that the Frenchman had suffered. “It is an overload on the ischium, a discomfort. It had to stop. It had started very well. Let’s see tomorrow. I couldn’t sprint. It bothered him a little and I preferred to change it,” detailed the coach, who replaced the Frenchman in the 35th minute.

“We have suffered. Anyone can’t win here. We have had a lot of mobility up front with Bellingham, Brahim, Vinícius. “You have to suffer because winning here is not easy at all.”

“In the second half they pushed and we lost balls. The team has had the courage to push higher. “We are happy because we have achieved a victory that is very good for us emotionally, not only because of the three points.”

“Bellingham was very tired, the team has worked because the rival demands a lot on a physical level.”

“Classification remains complicated. I think we have two more games to score points and qualify. It is a victory that allows us to think positively for the classification,” the Italian coach was encouraged, thinking about a next pass.

Brahma

“These games are the ones made for Real Madrid. And it has been seen. “This is Real Madrid and let them speak at the end”

Striker Brahim declared at the end of the match: “Great victory. We have prepared the game well with the coach. “It was a great game.”

“We came with confidence but these games are the ones that are made for Real Madrid. And it has been seen. This team has a lot to give and we are going to show it,” commented the Moroccan striker, who was confident in the recovery of his teammate Mbappé: “Let’s hope that what happened to Mbappé is nothing.”

“We want to reach 15 points and then we will see what happens. We are all doing our bit. This is Real Madrid and let them speak at the end. This has just begun,” the attacker was encouraged.

Goalkeeper Courtois also spoke about Mbappé: “His muscle was getting hard. We will lose him for the weekend but maybe not more,” the Belgian goalkeeper confided.