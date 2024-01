Saturday, January 27, 2024, 16:37







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

In 1991, the year of Freddie Mercury's death, the Gulf War and the terrorist attack suffered by Irene Villa, the Italian pastor Beniamino Zuncheddu was 25 years old. He lived on his island, Sardinia. He was arrested, charged and sentenced to life imprisonment for…

This content is exclusive for subscribers