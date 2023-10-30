“The United States strongly condemns the anti-Semitic protests in Dagestan, Russia,” Adrienne Watson wrote on the X website.

She added, “The United States stands unequivocally with the entire Jewish community as we witness a global rise in anti-Semitism,” according to Agence France-Presse.

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters stormed Makhachkala Airport on Sunday immediately after the arrival of a plane coming from Israel, forcing Russian security forces to close the airport and change the flight path while removing the protesters.

Local health authorities said that about 20 people were injured, two of whom were in critical condition.

Makhachkala is one of several regions in the North Caucasus that contain large Muslim communities.