Liz Godoy, the actress who played Zulimar in ‘At the bottom there is room’, He surprised his followers by announcing on his social networks that he will no longer be part of the successful América TV series. The artist, who played the couple Felix In fiction, he showed a video on his Instagram account, in which he reviewed what his last day of recording was like. In addition, she may be very affected by leaving behind her colleagues in the production that is broadcast in prime time.

YOU CAN SEE: Liz Mariana Godoy, actress of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, got married: “I found a good man”

What did Liz Godoy say after leaving ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Actress Liz Mariana Godoy Daboin stated that she still has some things to think about and, at the right moment, she will explain the case for the unexpected departure of her character.

“But I am going to ask you to give me some time, at least a day, because right now it’s like I have to organize, not only the ideas in my head, but several things in my life. “I want to sit down and record that well and right now, I’m not achieving it, so give me a chance, but I promise you that I’m going to tell you everything.”he expressed in a video.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Liz Mariana Godoy, the actress who plays Zulimar in “Al Fondo Hay Sitio”?

What career did Liz Godoy study?

The program ‘La banda del Chino’ interviewed the young Venezuelan, who had no problems saying that her true profession is that of a criminologist. “I interview face to face with the criminals, the crooks, the bad guys“, he expressed.

On the other hand, she also worked as a model and radio host. She is originally from Trujillo (Venezuela), lived in Mérida and, for some years, Lima has been her home.

#Liz #Godoy #Zulimar #Fondo #Hay #Sitio #breaks #silence #leaving #series #quotIm #everythingquot