The Formula 1 driver market remains very active even during the summer break, a few days after the big move by Williams that made Carlos Sainz official for next season. Analyzing the situation of the other teams that have not yet completed their line-up for the 2025one of the ones that attracts the most attention is the Saubera group that from 2026 will pass under the control of Audi.

For the moment, in fact, the Swiss team has only announced Nico Hulkenberg as a new driver arriving from Haas, but it is not yet known who will be the one who will partner the German. It remains to be seen whether the Swiss team will renew with Zhou Guanyu or Valtteri Bottas (between the two the latter appears to be the ‘favorite’) or whether the line-up will actually be revolutionized with the official announcement of a new driver.

The arrival of Mattia Binotto in Hinwil, for example, could open the doors to Mick Schumacher’s return to F1, but among the current candidates looking for a seat there is also Liam Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto. While the New Zealander will have to obtain the ‘green light’ from Red Bull, the same will have to happen for the Brazilian who is competing in Formula 2, in this case with McLaren. Two hypotheses that therefore appear complex, but among the names that could join Sauber another has arrived directly from the United States.

According to the latest indications provided by Cars, Motors and Sportsthe Spaniard could in fact arrive from IndyCar Alex Palou. A two-time champion of the American category with Chip Ganassi, Palou also took part in the Free Practice of the 2022 Americas GP with McLaren before becoming the third driver of the British team in 2023, with the parties separating a year ago. A breakup that distanced the Iberian driver from F1, but it remains to be seen whether Sauber is actually willing to bet on a driver coming from IndyCar to revolutionize its driver pairing for next season or whether it is aiming for a younger talent closer to the world of F1.