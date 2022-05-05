Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The technical staff of Al-Ain, led by Ukrainian Rebrov, raised the slogan “No time to rest”, and the team returned to training at its stadium, in preparation for the upcoming match against Al Dhafra next Saturday, within the “22nd round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and the players underwent recovery periods, while performing The Leader has his last session tomorrow.

And the technical and administrative bodies closed the file of crowning the League Cup title, as everyone agreed that the celebrations would end as soon as they left the grounds of Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, after the final with Al-Ahly youth yesterday, which Al-Ain decided in his favour, 5-4 with a “shootout”, so that the joy would not come out. From the field, and continues in the minds of the players, which affects the focus in the upcoming matches of the league.

Ukrainian Sergey Rebrov called on the players to close the League Cup crown, forget it completely, and postpone the celebrations until after the end of the season with the league title, which has already become the most important and supreme goal for the “leader” battalion.

The coach explained the negatives in which the team fell, during a meeting held quickly at the team’s residence in Abu Dhabi, from which it leaves for Al Dhafra, most notably the lack of focus at the last touch, especially in the first half, which was repeated during the past matches, and it appeared clearly in front of “Al Fursan.” ».

For his part, Abdullah Ali, supervisor of the first football team at Al Ain Club, confirmed that the team deserved to be crowned with the title, especially after the great efforts of the players and the sacrifices they made during the season in general, and in the final match in particular.

He pointed out that the technical and administrative bodies deal with the “piece” system with the pressure of matches and tournaments, where the focus is on each match separately, as well as each championship, without looking at the positions of the competitors, but always working to strengthen the team’s capabilities and increase its strengths. In all lines, diversifying the sources of play, and equipping more than one player in each position, which gives the team the required technical capabilities, according to the game plan that Rebrov plays in any match.

He said: The administrative staff provides the optimum preparation environment, for the benefit of the players, and the interaction and constant communication between the players and members of the technical and administrative staff contributes to strengthening the spirit of the one family, which plays a major role in unifying the team’s vision and the continuation of the state of high fighting spirit and determination. And the determination of everyone, because the motto of the “leader” is to win all matches, regardless of the tournament he plays for.

He added, “The team’s efforts have been crowned with an important title, which came at a crucial time, and we are in the midst of competition for the league title, but at the same time we realize that ADNOC Professionals has not yet been decided, and that the “leader”‘s chances of winning the title are like the chances of other teams, this What motivates us to focus and work on winning every match, always sticking to high ambitions, and not complacency in preparations, or when facing any competitor, despite the pressure that the team is experiencing from the pressure of matches, where we played the League Cup final yesterday, then we meet Al Dhafra tomorrow in A difficult match, in which we suffer the journey of travel and return, and so on.

He said: Our confidence in the players is great, and we are happy with the high morale of the team members, and the great determination that we see in everyone’s eyes, making us feel that we are on the right path to achieving the goals set, which began with the return of the “leader” to the podiums with his first title this season, the Professional Cup, But now, Al-Ayyin’s position is towards decisiveness in the league, and away from the “complex calculation game” between the contenders in pursuit of “violets” on top.

Abdullah Ali pointed out that the high state of focus and fighting spirit shown by Al Ain players stems from their sense of responsibility in defending the club’s logo, and their commitment to technical instructions, which contributed to their superiority on the ground, and their exit with a positive result in front of Al-Ahly youth in the league, and the repetition of By winning against the same team “full of” international stars, in the League Cup final, after an exciting match that lasted until the last seconds, and he said: We seek to maintain the seven-point difference between Al Ain and the closest competitors, so our goal will be to win all the upcoming matches, and this is what the players realize.

On the percentage of Al Ain’s victory in the league title, after the victory over Al-Ahly youth in the last round, he said: The victory over “Al Fursan” added only three points to the “leader” balance, and it is too early to talk about resolving the league title, which is still practical on the field, because we have 5 Rounds separate us from the finish line, and we are now required to turn the page of the League Cup, and focus on the Al Dhafra match.

And regarding the positive situation that the team appeared to be, despite the circumstances it faces at each stage, he said: It is a natural product of the lofty care and generous support from the club’s leadership, which created all the reasons for the team’s excellence this season, in addition to the follow-up and interest of the Football Company’s Board of Directors headed by Dr. Matar Al Darmaki, the spirit of one family and strong desire, everyone’s sense of responsibility in defending the club’s logo, and the continuous encouragement from the fans on the communication platforms, reinforced the positive situation, and Al Ain fans always prove that it is the “difficult number”, and the “number 1” is behind each Achievements achieved in the march of «Violet».