Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko had not expected Russia’s “operation” in Ukraine to “take so long.” He said this on Thursday in a one and a half hour interview with the AP news agency, in which Putin’s ally, just like during previous public appearances, did not talk about a war. Lukashenko also said he found it “unacceptable” for Russia to use nuclear weapons.

The President of Belarus has always supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine until now. In addition, Russian military personnel invade Ukraine from Belarus and launch Russian missiles from Belarusian territory. In the rare AP interview, he says Belarus stands for peace and “categorically does not accept any war.” “We have done everything we can, and are now doing everything we can so that there is no war,” Lukashenko said.

The president defended the Russian ‘operation’, which he said was partly caused by Ukraine ‘provoking’ Russia. On the other hand, Lukashenko says he is not “immersed enough” in the conflict to say whether the operation is going according to plan. He did say that he was happy that the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine – thanks to him – have started.

