Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, offered his condolences on the death of Sheikha Fatima bint Ali Al Mualla, wife of Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, mother of Sheikh Saud bin Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla and Sheikh Khalid bin Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, at the Oud Al Tayer Majlis in Al Salamah area in Umm Al Quwain .

He also offered condolences alongside His Highness.. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of Citizens Affairs, Youssef Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, and a number of senior officials. His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the late, asking the Almighty to bless the deceased with the vastness of his mercy, to dwell in his vast gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.