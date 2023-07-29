After losing the elections, Imamoglu tried to take advantage of his great popularity to call for change among the party, calling for a change of leadership that was the reason for the double defeat in the presidential and parliamentary elections, and Kilicdaroglu stepped down from the scene to give way to faces leading the party, hoping that it would succeed in what it failed in over the past 13 years. years.

But Kılıçdaroğlu rejected all the criticism leveled at him, and spoke about the party’s achievements in the elections and that reaching the run-off to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was an event in itself, and demanded that he stop calling for change and focus on the upcoming local elections.

What is the future of Imamoglu?

These differences between the two men opened the door wide to talk about the fate of Akram Imamoglu within the party, and whether he could face Kilicdaroglu in the party elections and win over him, and about his position in the event of defeat, whether he will remain in the party or receive from him or head to establish a new party, according to Similar to what the former leader, Muharram Ince, did after losing the party leadership elections, and went out to establish the Al-Balad Party.

Turkish political analysts believe that Imamoglu’s chance of winning the party’s presidency is very slim, because Kılıçdaroğlu controls the party’s leaders, and most of the provincial heads will vote for him, and therefore he is confident in his victory in the upcoming party elections, but the dispute remains over the fate of the mayor of Istanbul.

There are those who believe that he will resign from the party only, and others believe that he will go further by forming a new party, similar to what Muharram Ince did.

chances of winning

In this regard, the Turkish political analyst, Javad Gok, stated in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”:

The mayor of Istanbul is not a popular person in the party’s corridors, as they see him as selfish and working for his personal interest at the expense of the party, in addition to Kilicdaroglu’s strength among the party and his great popularity among its bases.

The current head of the party made his calculations for such a scenario, and prepared to confront any possible rebellion.. A large part of the party’s bases are from the Alawite sect to which it belongs, and therefore these votes will be settled for it.

There is currently no one in the party capable of defeating Kilicdaroglu, and the only case in which he will leave the leadership will be by submitting his resignation.

I expect Imamoglu to leave the party, but without heading towards forming a new party, as there are no signs in this direction, but it will strengthen the wing opposing the president within the party.

Fight to the end

However, the Turkish writer, Abdulkadir Selvi, who is close to the decision-making circles of the ruling Justice and Development Party, does not agree with Gok, on the point that Imamoglu will not go to establish a new party, but rather believes that he will go towards establishing his own party.

Sylvie said in an article for “Hurriyet” newspaper:

I did not expect Ekrem Imamoglu to be so brave at the CHP meeting, where “10 lions spoke bravely at the meeting of mayors.”

Kilicdaroglu is determined to nominate Imamoglu in the local elections, but will Imamoglu continue within the ranks of the CHP?

As I watch Ekrem Imamoglu’s performance, I quickly understand that he is not shy about fighting with the party’s chairman, Kilicdaroglu.

Imamoglu cut ties with the People’s Party, threatening to establish a new party.

I have information that Imamoglu said that if Kilicdaroglu continues to lead the party, he will not run in the local elections, because if he continues, the party will lose the municipal elections.

Imamoglu is one of the most prominent politicians in Turkey, as he enjoys great popularity among voters, and he was seen as a strong competitor to Erdogan, but Kilicdaroglu refused his candidacy for the presidential elections, and if he decided to establish a new party, he is expected to have a significant impact on the Turkish political scene.