Unfortunately, El Rebaño started on the wrong foot after being defeated 3-1 by FC Cincinnati with triplet of Brandon Vazquezalso kept ten for the expulsion of Gilberto Sepulvedawhile Antonio Briseno got the discount.

Likewise, the Wizards were tied 3-3 by the orangebut they also kept ten for the red of Alan Pulido, who headbutted a rival. Already in the penalty kicks, the French remi walter and the Spanish andreu fontas they missed their shots to be left with only one point.

International ridiculous! 🐐 Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara lost 3-1 in their Leagues Cup debut against Cincinnati FC of MLS. Much was expected of the ‘Flock’ and they were in duty. ❌ The chronic: https://t.co/6xrmLfDYHs#Chivas #LeaguesCup #LigaMX #MLS pic.twitter.com/U28IXMrXo5 – Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) July 28, 2023

“Some 28 actions inside the rival area should have given us more, we lacked that, scoring the goal to go to halftime with 2-1, instead we go with one less in a very debatable play, they are opinions that we have internally and what I have heard from you. This has to improve, we have never stopped believing that we can return to the game, we thought we had too many adversities yesterday, I think we started very well today, practically with the fastest goal in history. I am proud that, with all adversity, we will mitigate and fight and show our faces as we did today “he declared.

▶️ After the defeat against Cincinnati, Veljko Paunovic hopes that there will be a more even arbitration between MLS and Liga MX teams https://t.co/HemsQwVSKf 🎥: @Ely_rm17 pic.twitter.com/oj57Lxpzf8 — Halftime (@halftime) July 28, 2023

“Our team played very well even though we lost a man. In the second half we were very organized and created great chances even with a man less. Suffering a draw is very disappointing for a group of guys who worked hard on the game. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get to it.”recounted.

“We shouldn’t put ourselves in that position to have to be under a man. But people make mistakes, and in this situation, the right decision was made and the player was treated accordingly. I say that it is disappointing (the penalty). I could say other words, but I’m sure most people wouldn’t like it. So I won’t.”ended.

Sporting Kansas City manager and sporting director Peter Vermes joins us now in The Program on Sports Radio 810 WHB. pic.twitter.com/u0TJV4iwZE —Soren Petro (@SorenPetro) July 28, 2023

🔴⚪️ HOOOOOOO IT’S PLAYED IN 🇺🇸! HOOOOY GUADALAJARA PLAYS! ⚪️🔴 LET’S FIGHT TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST 3 POINTS OF THE TOURNAMENT! 🔥#USARojiblanco 🐐 pic.twitter.com/fm9EOiLhWF — CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 27, 2023

midfielders: Fernando Beltran, Victor Guzman, Ruben Gonzalez

strikers: Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Ricardo Marin

substitutes: Óscar Whalley, Cristián Calderón, Erick Gutiérrez, Yael Padilla, Miguel Jiménez, Juan Brigido, Ronaldo Cisneros, Pável Pérez, Isaac Brizuela, Jesús Sánchez, Alan Torres

midfielders: Rémi Walter, Gadi Kinda, Felipe Gutiérrez

strikers: Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Marinos Tzionis

substitutes: Logan Ndenbe, Roger Espinoza, Erik Thommy, Luis Flores, Robert Castellanos, Stephen Afrifa, Kayden Pierre, Kendall Mcintosh, Robert Voloder