Next Monday, July 31, the last day of the Core Group 3 of the League Cup 2023with the clash between Chivas and Sporting Kansas Cityin it Children’s Mercy Parkwhere both risk their lives to continue in the contest, since FC Cincinnati he is on the other side having achieved five points.
Unfortunately, El Rebaño started on the wrong foot after being defeated 3-1 by FC Cincinnati with triplet of Brandon Vazquezalso kept ten for the expulsion of Gilberto Sepulvedawhile Antonio Briseno got the discount.
Likewise, the Wizards were tied 3-3 by the orangebut they also kept ten for the red of Alan Pulido, who headbutted a rival. Already in the penalty kicks, the French remi walter and the Spanish andreu fontas they missed their shots to be left with only one point.
Few expected the paper of the Guadalajara in the tournament, therefore, the fall left a bittersweet taste for the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovicwho considered that if they had been forceful in front the result would have been different, he was also proud of the role of his players, however, he received criticism for having placed Eric Gutierrez as contention, being the one who lost the balls in the two goal plays at the beginning.
“Some 28 actions inside the rival area should have given us more, we lacked that, scoring the goal to go to halftime with 2-1, instead we go with one less in a very debatable play, they are opinions that we have internally and what I have heard from you. This has to improve, we have never stopped believing that we can return to the game, we thought we had too many adversities yesterday, I think we started very well today, practically with the fastest goal in history. I am proud that, with all adversity, we will mitigate and fight and show our faces as we did today “he declared.
After falling on the first date before cincinnatithe technician Peter Vermes He highlighted that his squad looked good on the pitch even though they lost an element early.
“Our team played very well even though we lost a man. In the second half we were very organized and created great chances even with a man less. Suffering a draw is very disappointing for a group of guys who worked hard on the game. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get to it.”recounted.
“We shouldn’t put ourselves in that position to have to be under a man. But people make mistakes, and in this situation, the right decision was made and the player was treated accordingly. I say that it is disappointing (the penalty). I could say other words, but I’m sure most people wouldn’t like it. So I won’t.”ended.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Raul Rangel – It could be expected that Tala will start again because he hardly sees minutes in the local tournament, although there could also be the opportunity for him to Oscar Whalleyreinforcement of the semester, go boot.
Defense: Antonio Briseno – With the expulsion of Tiba Sepulveda, El Pollo would enter the check, just as he did in relief in the Ida. His passing game was important to discount against Cincinnati, so he could take advantage of it again.
Defense: Jesus Chiquete – The youth player can play as a left back, however, his role as a center back is also good and he should give a better version of what happened against Cincinnati.
Right back: Alan Mozo – The defender must clear all his doubts and become important up front with his additions and centers in order to achieve victory.
Left back: Alejandro Mayorga – He Chicote Calderon He had his chance against Cincinnati and now it would be Alacrán’s turn, who also has a good left foot to center.
More news about the Leagues Cup
Pivot: Ruben Gonzalez – After failing to place Eric Gutierrez as pivot, The Magician Paunovic should make changes and put someone who does know how to play that position.
Midfielder: Fernando Beltran – As they have done in the local tournament, El Nene must show his worth when he throws himself forward.
Midfielder: Victor Guzman – El Pocho needs to show his leadership on the pitch, as well as his vision to be able to organize the offense.
Right winger: Roberto Alvarado – El Piojo had good appearances on the right, including a hand that was not marked. If he stays like this he could hurt Kansas City.
Left winger: Alexis Vega – Pauno is playing everything for everything, so he would launch Gru, who must recover his best level to avoid a role from the Flock.
Center forward: Ricardo Marín – Not having so many options in front, the coach would again bet on what the reinforcement has shown in the local tournament.
This is what the Chivas lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Raul Rangel
defenses: Antonio Briseño, Jesus Chiquete, Alan Mozo, Alejandro Mayorga
midfielders: Fernando Beltran, Victor Guzman, Ruben Gonzalez
strikers: Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Ricardo Marin
substitutes: Óscar Whalley, Cristián Calderón, Erick Gutiérrez, Yael Padilla, Miguel Jiménez, Juan Brigido, Ronaldo Cisneros, Pável Pérez, Isaac Brizuela, Jesús Sánchez, Alan Torres
Goalkeeper: John Pulskamp – Against Cincinnati, the goalie made his first appearance since May 10. Despite going down on penalties, he made six good saves, all of which were difficult.
Defense: Andreu Fontas – The Spaniard was one of those who missed his penalty against Cincinnati and for this reason he will come out with a cooler head. His seniority is important to organize the defense.
Defense: Daniel Rosero – At 1.87 meters tall, the Colombian defender will avoid losing in the air at all costs. He is also quite tough in heads-ups,
Right back: Jake Davis – He is a regular starter in the coach’s scheme, so it would not be unusual to see him appear on the right.
Left back: Tim Leibold – On the left wing we would see the German, who was just signed at the beginning of the year to reinforce said area.
Pivot: Felipe Gutierrez – The Chilean also joined the team at the beginning of July, so he seeks to be a strength in the midfield.
Midfielder: Rémi Walter – Another who will seek to shake off his mistake in the penalty shootout. His talent is undeniable as he defended France’s minor leagues from Under-17 to Under-21.
Midfielder: Gadi Kinda – The Israeli put in a brilliant performance against Cincinnati scoring a goal and providing an assist to be named Man of the Match. He is the man who organizes the offense.
Left winger: Johnny Russell – The Scotsman is a very fast player, apart from that he can play on both flanks. His favorite leg is the left.
Forward: Khiry Shelton – He has played with the Wizards since 2020. He can appear on both sides as a winger. He has current capacity as a center forward and with the 1.91 meter height of him he will replace Alan Pulido.
Right winger: Marinos Tzionis – The Cypriot was not a starter in the first match, but now he would be in charge of doing damage on the right with his great mobility and ability to dribble.
Here’s what Kansas City’s (4-3-3) lineup would look like:
Goalie: John Pulskamp
defenses: Andreu Fontas, Daniel Rosero, Jacob Davis, Tim Leibold
midfielders: Rémi Walter, Gadi Kinda, Felipe Gutiérrez
strikers: Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Marinos Tzionis
substitutes: Logan Ndenbe, Roger Espinoza, Erik Thommy, Luis Flores, Robert Castellanos, Stephen Afrifa, Kayden Pierre, Kendall Mcintosh, Robert Voloder
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Chivas #Kansas #City #lineups #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply