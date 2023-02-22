The study, which was conducted by experts on behalf of the convenience store chain, revealedBed KingdomThe British, who specializes in selling beds, that there are “5 superfoods” that are useful for the brain, and work to keep you active if you had suffered from a lack of sleep the night before.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is the perfect snack to get something sweet, while also making you more alert.

Dark chocolate contains large amounts of cocoa, which is responsible for increasing your energy and focus, so that you can accomplish all tasks at work. .

It’s also packed with antioxidants, such as magnesium, which are linked to many health benefits, including reducing migraines and lowering high blood pressure. .

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are high in magnesium, which helps fight extreme fatigue and elevated stress levels.

Staying hydrated makes you feel more alert, and chia seeds help your body retain water.

You can eat them by blending them into a smoothie, sprinkling them on yogurt, or even adding them to a salad .

avocado

Avocado is full of healthy fats.

It also contains about 14 grams of fiber, vitamins and minerals, including potassium, which helps prevent fatigue.

Plus, it tastes amazing on toast, as a refueling lunch .

sweet potato

orange

Oranges are also high in vitamin C and a natural sugar, which is converted into glucose, which is the brain’s best source of fuel.

It has enough sugar to give you energy quickly, but not enough to be too overwhelming and make you tired.

Drinking orange juice instead of eating fruit can boost your memory and mental ability throughout the day .

a spokesperson said Bed Kingdom“Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial to your health, and it’s recommended that you aim for 7 to 9 hours each night. However, for many, this number of hours is not always feasible for various reasons..

He continued: “In these cases, it is important to provide your body with the energy it needs throughout the day, which can be achieved by eating the right foods, and it can be as simple as eating an orange for breakfast or eating sweet potatoes with your lunch.”