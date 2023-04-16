ESuccess stories are also rare in France’s press industry, which has been plagued by constant crises. Even rarer are those where the qualitative component of success outweighs the quantitative. The burgeoning and thriving of arts-focused online newspaper La Tribune de l’Art, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary these days, is one such story. Its founder, Didier Rykner, born in Paris in 1961, discovered art history while dispassionately studying agriculture. After training at the École du Louvre, he launched his website “La Tribune de l’Art” on April 7, 2003.

Texts that pillory grievances

The online newspaper stood on two legs from the start. It offers classic art reporting at a high level and what Rykner calls “struggle articles”: texts that pillory grievances or take a stand for a cause that is considered good. It is to these committed, often investigative contributions that “La Tribune de l’Art” owes its reputation.