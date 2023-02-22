BAO Publishing has recently announced the arrival of a new manga in the line Aikena direct sequel to the series Daisuke Nishijima already published by the publisher.

Let’s talk about Dien Bien Phu True Endwhose volume 1 will be available in a few days, the February 24th. More information is available below.

DIEN BIEN PHU True End Vol. 1

When does a war really end, in a country that has never known peace? With this epilogue in three volumes, the story of the Vietnam conflict – told by the incredibly talented Daisuke Nishijima – is about to come to a dramatic conclusion.

1973, South Vietnam.

Only a few hours left until the complete withdrawal of the US Army.

The series Dien Bien Phu it had a troubled editorial path: initially serialized in the Ikki magazine, it was collected in volumes by the publisher Shogakukan. Dissatisfied with the series finale, the author has published, with the publisher Futabasha, a trilogy of volumes to give the “true end” to his story. BAO has published the series in ten volumes and now, is the beginning of the end, or rather the ending – in three volumes – of this very intense manga about the war in Vietnam.

With the kawaii style and a great documentation workhistorical events merge with an adventurous plot from the point of view of reporter Hikaru Minami, recounting the war in an unprecedented way.

Dien Bien Phu True End Vol. 1 is available in bookstores and comic shops from February 24, 2023

Daisuke Nishijima was born in Tokyo and is one of the most influential mangaka of the Japanese scene. He has made numerous manga, ranging between different genres without ever losing his own style. In 2004 he obtained the prestigious Seiun Award for Best Artist.