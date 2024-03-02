A Spanish tourist has been gang-raped in northern India while she was traveling by bicycle through the country with her husband. In his first press conference after the incident, the local police superintendent, Singh Kherwar, indicated that the victim “has identified seven people involved in the crime” and that three of them have already been arrested and are being questioned.

The woman, of Brazilian origin with Spanish citizenship, and her husband, also Spanish, were taking a motorcycle trip with which they intended to travel through several South Asian countries from Pakistan, to then go on to Bangladesh, India and finally Nepal. The attack occurred this Friday night in Dumka, a remote area in the state of Jharkhand, in the north of the country, when the victim and her husband had camped for the night with her tent. At that moment, and according to local media, “between eight and ten” people attacked the couple and proceeded to gang rape the tourist.

The couple immediately reported the incident to the police, but since the officers could only communicate in Hindi, and the couple only speaks English and Spanish, the authorities only learned that it was a rape when the victim was taken to the Saraiyahat Community Medical Center. , in Dumka. “As the victims only spoke Spanish and English and we could not understand them, we took them to the hospital where we discovered that it was a case of rape of the woman,” revealed the police chief.

“We are in the hospital. They have attacked us in our store, they have beaten us, they have put a knife to my neck telling me that they were going to kill me, and Fernanda has been raped by seven guys. “They let us sleep in the hospital and then they took us to another city 70 kilometers away to do the DNA tests in another hospital,” says Fernanda's husband in a post on Instagram in which he asks for help. In the recording of her you can see the woman with blows all over her face, they say that they were also robbed although “we had very little, her real motive was to rape me.”

Support from the Spanish embassy



“It is a condemnable incident and the police are taking appropriate action. The culprits will not be spared,” Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, the regional minister of Jharkhand state, where the rape occurred, told the press.

The Spanish embassy in India has already contacted the authorities in the region and has sent diplomatic personnel to the scene.