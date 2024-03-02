Red Hot, incendiarythey started the political campaignsboth between the applicants to the presidency of the republic as among those who seek the senatories and the deputations Federals, from the first minute they got into the ring and began to exchange blows. Xochitl Galvezled a procession of supporters carrying candles, in the middle of the night, in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, where he announced that the gunshots for the criminalswhich will build a maximum security prisona customs and possibly security agency with the United States and who will return to the soldiers to the barracks.

Then he continued in Aguascalientes and Guanajuato, governed by PAN members, “it is enough that citizens walk in fear and criminals walk free.” Immediately from the Morenista side they replied that he was in the wrong place, that Guanajuato and Chihuahua, governed by PAN members, are the most violent states, as well as Jalisco, where the Citizen Movement governs.

Jorge Alvarez Maynez, from Movimiento Ciudadanoequally criticized Xochitl that to Claudiain an attempt to get into the fight where there are only two strong women.

Yesterday afternoon, in the plaza packed to bursting with supporters, whom the opposition described as “carried away,” Claudia Sheinbaumsaid that there are only two paths: that the transformation continues and the other, that corruption returns, that is what is heard throughout the country.

He mentioned support for older adults, scholarships for students and mega works. Change the way of governing and the development model. He read the 100 commitments of his government and nation project.

In Sinaloa the candidates for senators Brunette: Enrique Inzunza and Imelda Castrothey held a kick-off event in Culiacán and then went to Mexico City to attend Claudia Sheinbaum's event.

Paloma Sánchez, from the opposition alliance, also started belligerent in Culiacán and yesterday came to Los Mochis, to the Texas neighborhood, while Fernanda Rivera from MC started in Mazatlán and Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, from the PT, attending court hearings with statements against government.

Here Brenda Látigo, candidate for federal deputyship, replicated the start of Xochitl Gálvez's campaign at midnight.

The start of the campaign is just a taste of the relentless war that will rage over the next 3 months. The mayoral campaigns have not yet started.

Potpourri. While the mayor on leave, Gerardo Vargas traveled to Mexico City to lead the contingent of Ahomenses and join the Sinaloans who attended the zócalo to swell the mega demonstration of support for Morena's presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, here the political class There are bets on who will be the officials who will occupy the positions left vacant by the resignations of those who are leaving as candidates or campaigns, especially the attention is focused on who will be the treasurer.

CONGRESS. Much to their regret, the 21 local deputies who are going on campaigns were forced to ask for licenses, they wanted to continue forward.

“The PRIAN offers more of the same”: Jorge Álvarez, MC candidate.

