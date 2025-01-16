Addiction to social networks is increasingly present in society. From young people to adults, excessive use of mobile phones is one of the problems that has grown the most in recent years.as mental health experts have assured. Therefore, many of them have issued a clear warning.

Through the TikTok Roca Project profile, psychologist Patricia Ramírez, well known on social media, explained the consequence that the use of short videos has had on the ability to pay attention and constantly swiping the screen in search of more and more content. “When you do that scroll infinite, your attention jumps from one thing to another. It doesn’t go deep,” he assured.

According to her, the problem is that the ability to maintain concentration has been lost because the brain does not stop constantly receiving all types of stimuli. These, together with constant use and increasingly faster content, cause the necessary attention to what is happening not to be presented.

“Your brain is at a frequency that no longer corresponds to what you are used to,” he highlighted. Therefore, currently Activities that require more dedication, such as reading a book, are considered “boring.” Although this is not the only long-term consequence: “With the 23 seconds you have seen, you are expressing an opinion that is not based on complete content.”

For this reason, Patricia has sent a message to her audience to be able to enjoy the content effectively and without affecting the ability to concentrate. “If you find attractive content and at that moment you don’t have time to watch it, bookmark it. When I see attractive content from a podcast, I bookmark it on whatever platform it is and then, when I go out for a run or walk, I listen to it,” he shared.

The video already has almost two million views and all kinds of comments, from those who have taken it with humor to those who have confessed to having a problem for using social networks. “I didn’t keep going down to counter him and show that I’m strong,” “I’m listening to this at double speed”, “I’ve noticed that my concentration has deteriorated a lot, I’m not going deep enough, I don’t know how to solve it” or “it’s happening to me” have been some of the most notable messages.