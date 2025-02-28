On August 9, 2007, the signing of Royston Drenthe For Real Madrid. He arrived at Bernabéu as one of the great promises of Dutch football, but three years, 65 games and four goals later, he went through the back door to arrive in Hercules and Everton as a loan before disconnecting completely from the Madrid entity. Now, the former player He recalled his stage in the capital.

“I liked life a lot, The professional issue was not the only thing I focused on Madrid“He has confessed in The Wild Project. “It was an explosive combination because if you are playing at a lower level and they know that party people do not treat you well,” he explained, while recalled that this was not a problem for him in his hometown. “They knew that even if I was partying, then I was going to do it well in the field.”

The one who was a front of Reading or Sheffield Wednesday in England has recognized that he keeps “a great memory of Madrid”, and has assured that there, “if you earned, you went to dinner then, and if not also.” “There was a lot of party, a lot of leisure and a lot of life”he added, although making it clear that he never left “before a game” but “two or three days before.”

“I didn’t have the ability to think ‘they are very important weeks, I can’t party,’ and If Guti invited me, I couldn’t say no. There are times that I have gone to train, directly after gathering, but it was not very hard because if it was after a game, those who had played had a less hard session than those who had not played, we went to the jacuzzi or we did a faster training and cope with. It is true that Sometimes I have arrived so drunk that it was hard for me to endure. Sometimes I was like a Zombie And I had to hide from the Mr. not to notice, “he revealed.

Drenthe has also revealed that he set up parties at his home and He has pointed to Gonzalo Higuaín as “the most partying”as well as “Guti also used to come”, while he pointed out that “Cristiano was different, he never came.” The Dutch, in addition, has confessed the advice that would give himself then: “To my self of that age would tell him that If you drink alcohol you can’t play footballwhen I was 25, I didn’t understand that with 30 years I was going to be a worse player for giving up everything that came out. “