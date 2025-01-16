Patrizia doubles its fiber optic presence in Spain with the acquisition of Redi (Operadora Ibérica de Redes y Servicios SL), owner of a fiber-to-the-home network and operator of broadband and mobile services in eastern Spain, according to elEconomista.es was able to confirm with sources in the sector.

The investment made by the manager in this operation, which includes a capital contribution and a planned capex program, It is the third action carried out through its European Infrastructure Fund (EIF II) for its Localcom FFTH platform, whose objective is to bring high-speed broadband to the most remote areas of Spain.

Founded in 2015, Redi provides telecommunications services to clients in Valencia, Alicante, Castellón and Murcia. The company owns and operates an FTTH network in the region that reaches approximately 130,000 homes and is carrying out an ambitious expansion plan that will allow it to expand its network coverage to reach more than 165,000 homes by the end of 2025.

This growth has been carried out through government subsidies amounting to around 15 million euros, allowing the company to deploy the network in rural areas of Castellón and Alicante, which are mostly areas without previous fiber infrastructure (greenfield).

Redi also offers mobile and television services through its FTTH network and 4G/5G solutions. The company’s co-founders will continue to lead business deployment and expansion plans.

In 2023, as this medium announced, Patrizia acquired Wifi Sancti Petri and Airwifi as the first two investments to create the new Localcom platform. Specifically, it allocated a total amount of around 10 million euros to take over the two Cadiz companies.

At its start, the company noted that it will allocate an initial investment of just over 60 million euros to scale up the new platform. According to their estimates, at the end of this year, Localcom will have the capacity to serve more than 215,000 homes through its fiber networks throughout the east and south of Spain.

European infrastructure, together with RE-Infra, value-add, living and Advantage Investment Partners (an independent club investment platform), represents one of the five key growth pillars for Patrizia to achieve its ambition of managing €100 billion in assets under management by 2030.