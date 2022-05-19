The Duffer brothers, creators of “Stranger things 4”, have revealed that the final episode of the fourth season will last approximately 2 hours. After earning critical acclaim with its first press reviews, this may be the most polished installment of the entire Netflix series.

So much Ross as Matt Duffer They had already anticipated that the new episodes would reach a much larger scale, to the point of comparing it to “Game of Thrones”.

In an interview with Collider, the creators spoke again about the size of the new season and referred to the duration of the chapters of this fourth part.

“The Episodes 7 and 9 are very, very long episodes.” Ross pointed out. “Oh yeah! Those They are full-fledged movies.” Matt added.

“Stranger things”. The fourth season will have two parts. It opens on May 27 and July 1. Photo: diffusion

the bonus episode

Likewise, the Duffer brothers explained that originally this fourth season was going to have only eight episodes, but that in the script work they realized that it was not enough.

Some users and critics have already seen the first episode of “Stranger things 4”. His reactions to the Netflix series have been more than positive. Photo: Netflix

“We sat down with our writers and said: “I don’t think this is feasible in eight episodes.” So we went to Netflix and said, ‘Hey, is it okay if we do one more episode?’ Luckily they were very supportive,” Ross said.

This also explains why it has taken so long to arrive this season. The third premiered in 2019 and the fourth will arrive three years later.