The police of Montenegro search in the city of Cetinje to a shooter who killed ten people, including two children, this Wednesday after a dispute in a bar.

Police, who deployed special forces to search for the armed fugitive in Cetinje, about 30 kilometers northwest of the capital, Podgoricaidentified the shooter only by his initials, AM, 45 years old.

Security forces have asked city residents to stay home while they locate the suspect. The police statement indicates that the man opened fire in the bar and fled the scene armed.

Public television RTCG indicates that the suspect, of whom a photograph is broadcast, was known for his erratic behavior and had been arrested previously for illegal possession of weapons.

After a dispute, AM went to his house to get a gun, returned to the bar, opened fire and killed e injured several people. He then went to another location where he murdered the bar owner’s children and a woman, according to RTCG.

rare event

Mass shootings are rare in Montenegro but in 2022, 11 people, including two children, were killed in another gun incident.

Despite the strict laws on gun ownership, numerous illegal weapons continue to circulate in the Western Balkans and come, in part, from the wars of disintegration of the former Yugoslavia. EFE