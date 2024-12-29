The Local Police of La Roca del Vallès (Barcelona) has arrested a man for assault one of his agents with a knife and trying to injure another and a health technician from the Servei d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM).

The man was located after the EMS received a call from a neighbor warning about a vehicle parked in the middle of the street. In it, there was a man in a state apparently unconsciousas reported this Saturday by the City Council in a statement.

When the Local Police officers arrived at the scene to assist the EMS and tried to wake the man, reacted violentlyattacking the agent, who was wearing a bulletproof vest that prevented injuries.

Given the man’s attempt to attack another agent and a paramedic, a electric shock with a taser gun to neutralize it, which was ineffective due to the thickness of the clothing he was wearing.

The man too punctured the wheels of the ambulance and he tried to flee with his vehicle without success, since the agents had confiscated his keys, and he was arrested.