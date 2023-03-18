Saturday, March 18, 2023, 11:50



| Updated 12:47 p.m.



The National Police has dismantled a gang specialized in stealing catalysts from vehicles throughout Spain. The operation, developed in the provinces of Toledo, Madrid and Malaga, has resulted in the arrest of 29 people and the clarification of more than 500 robberies.

The investigations began last August after the arrest of several people for stealing catalysts. The agents discovered that those arrested were part of an organization that traveled throughout Spain to steal these pieces that were later distributed to companies in the Community of Madrid and also exported to Texas (United States).

Specifically, the companies that received the stolen merchandise falsified the sales invoices for the catalysts in order to regularize them in the legal tender market. The group also stood out for the speed with which they acted since it took them a few minutes to remove the part after raising the vehicle with a manual lift and cutting the catalyst with a saw and they managed to return the same day of the robbery to their habitual addresses in towns in the center from Spain.

In the searches carried out in Toledo, Madrid and Malaga, hundreds of catalysts have been intervened as well as tools for their theft, 40,000 euros in cash, a firearm with ammunition and documentation related to their activity. Six of the detainees – the most active members of the gang – have already entered prison and one of them has up to 43 criminal records.

Why steal catalysts?



The catalytic converter, a part that controls tailpipe emissions to reduce its toxicity, has become the target of many gangs. The reason is that they contain valuable metals that are highly valued in the market such as palladium (40 euros per gram), rhodium (300 euros per gram) and platinum (30 euros per gram). To avoid its theft and the consequent setback for the owner of the vehicle, the Police recommend parking the car inside garages. If it is left on the street, it is advisable to avoid lonely or dimly lit places, as well as place two wheels on the curb, as this will facilitate the work of thieves.