If you’ve been in a traffic accident, you know it can change your life forever. From medical bills and purchasing a new car to long-lasting physical and mental injuries, an intersection accident can cause a perpetual drain on your finances and energy.

One of the most common types of traffic accidents is an intersection accident. From distracted driving to running a red light, the common types of intersection accidents can cause anything from a fender-bender to lifelong injuries.

If you have been in an intersection accident and aren’t sure what to do next, here is a brief guide to help you. You’ll learn the major types of intersection accidents, how they occur, and what to do to remedy your losses after the incident. In Connecticut, you might be entitled to compensation after an intersection accident.

Types of Intersection Accidents

In legal terms, an intersection accident is any type of accident involving a motorized vehicle in an intersection. This can be two cars, a car and a bicycle, or a car and a pedestrian. Here is a brief list of the most common intersection accidents:

T-bone crashes

Rear-end collisions

Head-on collisions

Bicycle incidents

Pedestrian incidents

Of course, the most common intersection accidents involve two cars, usually in a rear-end or t-bone situation. If the cars don’t stop in time or speed up quickly, they can crash into each other and cause an accident. Rear-ending is the most common type of intersection accident, usually at a four-way stop or traffic light.

Although most intersection accidents are minor and don’t result in many injuries or damage, extreme cases can result in personal and lasting injury, car totaling, and ongoing damage. These accidents end up as part of lawsuits or intersection accident claims.

Causes of Intersection Accidents

For most, intersection accidents are caused by distracted driving or driver mistakes. However, some cases can be brought on by weather, bad roads, poorly marked intersections, or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. You might be entitled to compensation if you have been in an accident that is not your fault.

Distracted driving is the most common cause. A driver that looks down at their phone or out the window and misses the person braking in front of them can easily rear-end another car. Penalties for this depend on the insurance laws of your state, but Connecticut is not a “no-fault” auto state. If someone hit you and they are at fault, they should pay for repairs.

Intersection accidents are most often caused by distracted driving, braking too slowly, or ignoring the intersection. However, a pedestrian or bicycle on the road can complicate the case and make it more difficult to tell the cause of the accident. Driving under the influence is also common, especially at intersections and traffic lights.

Remedies for Loss

If you get into an accident in Connecticut, you can take the other person to court and get compensation for your injuries or damages. Because the state is an “at-fault” state insurance-wise, it means that the people involved in an accident will be held liable if they were at fault. This is the same for pedestrian or bike-related accidents.



For victims of an intersection accident, your medical bills, loss of work, and car repairs can be covered by the person who hit you (or by their insurance). As long as you can prove that the accident was caused by some sort of driving negligence on the part of the other driver, you will likely receive compensation for your injuries.

If you’re worried about whether you will have a good case for an intersection accident claim, discuss it with a local traffic or personal injury lawyer. Most of these lawyers offer a free initial consultation, so you can discuss your case and see whether you have a chance. Either way, you might be able to bring your claim to court and receive some money for your injuries.