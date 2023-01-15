Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah International Paragliding Championship, in its fourth edition, organized by the Air Sports Federation in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council in the Al Faya Mountains region, has turned into an international tourism sports festival full of many exciting sports and tourism phenomena, led by the large audience at the event site.

The participants presented a break of creativity on the second day of the competitions, where 5 pilots competed for the top spot in the championship, and the Belarusian Yoheni Vikhor took the lead after the end of the three rounds with 14 points, and the Bulgarian Yassin Nesheyev came in second place with 15 points, then the Russian Melnikov came third with 16 points. Then the Turkish Artun Bayrak, fourth, with 22 points, and the Albanian Blerian Brass, with 71 points, and according to the championship system, the contestant with the least points is the leader.

For his part, Obaid Al Mansouri, Championship Director, confirmed that each pilot has the right to perform only one experiment, and he is entitled to 5 official jumps, the result of the best three of them is calculated, and the last two jumps will be completed today to determine the identity of the winners.

He added: «The logistical work team led by Youssef Al-Shehhi, Chairman of the Public Relations Committee of the Air Sports Federation and the Referees Committee, made a great effort due to the implementation of the reciprocal plan, which was prepared by the Organizing Committee to be an alternative in the event of high wind speeds. Rahman Ahmed, Taher Hassan, and the referees of the accuracy of the goal, Obaid Ismail, Saeed Al Hashemi, Ismail Al Hosani, Obaid Al Mansouri, and Mouras Omar, made great efforts.