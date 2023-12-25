A 19-year-old woman died this Monday in Madrid after a front-to-side collision between two passenger cars with one of them overturning on Andalucía Avenue, in the Madrid district of Usera, as reported by Emergencies Madrid. One of the two cars involved in the accident, which occurred at four in the morning, was a VTC car, an Emergency spokesperson told EFE. The 19-year-old girl, who has died, and two others aged 19 and 20 were traveling in the car, one of whom had a minor bruise and the other an anxiety crisis. The girl who had an anxiety crisis has been transferred to the Doce de Octubre hospital and the slightly bruised girl has been transferred to the San Carlos Clinic.

From the VTC, the passenger, 24 years old, has been transferred to Doce de Octubre with minor rib trauma, while the driver has been unharmed. Firefighters had to intervene to rescue the victims. The Madrid Municipal Police and the National Police have taken charge of the accident investigation.

Christmas Eve Balance

Between ten at night and eight in the morning, Samur has carried out around 80 interventions, of which 11 have been for alcohol poisoning, five for attacks with minor bruises, one injured by a knife with minor superficial wounds, and the traffic accident of the deceased 19-year-old girl.

