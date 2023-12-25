So looks like a departure: a man and a woman are sitting on a boat, the wind is blowing in the sails, out of the haze, as if it were perhaps just a mirage, a city appears vaguely. It's hard to say whether the two of them are affected by the emptiness and the warm, golden summer light; In any case, he takes her hand or she takes his.

A lot can be said about this picture, which was created around 1819 – for example, that while painting it, Caspar David Friedrich probably remembered a boat trip that he took a few months after his wedding to Caroline Bommer, 19 years his junior, in August 1818; At that time the couple sailed from Rügen to Stralsund.