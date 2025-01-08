A 17 year old young man from Aznalcóllar was murdered at two-thirty in the afternoon this Wednesday after receiving a stab in the el heart when he was trying to get on the bus that was to take him back to his town. The crime occurred in Avenue of the Lumbrerasa wide road that facilitates access and parking for the buses that pick up passengers. IES Gerena studentswhere this young man was undergoing vocational training. The body remained at the scene of the crime until six in the afternoon, when the forensic judge ordered its removal and transfer to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Sevila. The murdered young man was a student at the Gerena educational institute, a center attended by young people from the nearest small municipalities, such as Aznalcóllar and The Castle of the Guards.

The first information that this newspaper handles points to a possible discussion that happened during recess of the institute between the girlfriend of the murdered young man, a resident of Aznalcóllar, and the girlfriend of his executioner, a resident of El Castillo de las Guardas, who would have even threatened her with the future presence of her boyfriend. The murderer, of legal age (18 years)is currently arrested at the Gerena Civil Guard headquarters along with two other companions, who arrived in a vehicle to the area around the Gerena institute at the end of the school day. He may have been warned by his girlfriend about the previous argument and went to Gerena with the intention of attacking the deceased, whom he waited next to the bus stop that he had to take to return to Gerena.

According to what they explain, the murdered young man was preparing to take the bus back to Aznalcóllar when he was surprised by the alleged murderer, who had arrived accompanied by two other young men and, without saying a word, began to hit him before stabbing him fatally in the heart with a knife. The alleged murderer is an 18-year-old young man from El Castillo de las Guardas, with background after being involved in several conflicts and fights both in the Aljarafe region and in this municipality of the Sierra Morena of Seville. The last one, at its last August fair.

The first warnings

The unified emergency service 112 of Andalusia has reported that around 2:35 p.m. this Wednesday a notice was received regarding a young man of about 17 years that he needed urgent medical assistance, being unconscious in the vicinity of the Gerena institute, a 061 helicopter and crews from the Local Police and the Civil Guard were mobilized, given the allusions to a possible stabbing.









Although these medical teams tried to revive the injured man, they could do nothing to save his life, and his life was confirmed some time later.

Both the mayor of Gerena, Javier Fernandez Gualdalike that of Aznalcóllar, Juan Jose Fernandezhave gone to the scene of the events, where relatives of the victim are also present.