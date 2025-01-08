

Barcelona and Athletic They will play this Wednesday (8:00 p.m.) in Arabia the first semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup, a match whose preview has been marked by the CSD granting the precautionary measure to the Barça club, so Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor will be able to be registered by the Barça, although temporarily for now. Despite this, neither of the two appear in the call for Hansi Flick for the match against the Bilbao team, in which there is an important novelty in the coach’s eleven. The German has surprised by leaving Iñaki Peña on the bench, a ‘punishment’, As Cope revealed, for arriving late to the activation session scheduled by the German coach.

Although Iñaki Peñaaccording to the same source, was going to be the starting goalkeeper against Athletic, he finally stayed on the bench for arriving late for this morning’s activation session at the Barça expedition’s concentration hotel.

Flick is inflexible with lateness and punishes Iñaki Peña with substitution, a situation that he has already had to experience. Koundé on the visit to Alavés in Mendizorroza due to a similar delay. The Polish Szczesny will be the starting goalkeeper against the Bilbao team, his second game in the starting eleven after the one he played in the round of 32 of the Cup against Barbastro.

The eleven that Flick presents against Athletic is the one formed by Szczesny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Casadó, Pedri, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski and Raphinha.